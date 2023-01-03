First Warning Forecast: Highs in the 70s, Tracking rain and storms on Wednesday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A very warm midweek with highs in the 70s. Tracking showers & storms for Wednesday. Colder air returns this weekend.
Watch out for areas of patchy fog this morning. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with highs near 70, almost 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. It will be a bit breezy today with SW winds picking up 10 to 15 mph.
Showers and storms are likely on Wednesday as a cold front moves through. The biggest chance for rain will be in the afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible. It will be windy with a SW wind at 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 70s.
Clouds will stick around for Thursday with lingering scattered showers. Highs will fall to the low 60s, the first step of a cooling trend. Expect highs in the mid 50 on Friday and into the upper 40s on Saturday.
Today: Mix of Clouds, Breezy. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 5-15
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 10-15
Tomorrow: Showers, Storms, Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-15 G25
