First Warning Forecast: Highs in the 80s, building humidity, rain this weekend

A nice midweek but tracking showers and storms for the end of the week. Highs in the 80s with building humidity through the weekend.

Look for a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs in the low 80s, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. Rain chances will be slim today. It will be breezy with NE winds at 10 to 15 and gusts to 20+ mph, especially along the coast.

Thursday will be nice too with highs in the mid 80s and the mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will be slim again tomorrow and winds will back down.

Rain will return for the end of the week as a stationary front drifts from the Southeast to Mid-Atlantic. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Friday with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon to evening. Highs will stay in the low to mid 80s for Friday and this weekend, but humidity will increase. Expect a mix of clouds with scattered showers and storms for both Saturday and Sunday.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

A tropical wave near northern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras is forecast to move across Central America during the next few days and emerge over the Bay of Campeche, where an area of low pressure could form on Friday. Some gradual development of this system is possible while it moves NW over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico through the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

