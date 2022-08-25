First Warning Forecast: Highs in the 80s, Feeling like the 90s

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

The warm and muggy stretch continues with highs in the 80s but feeling more like the 90s. Several smaller chances for showers and storms as we head into the weekend.

Another warm and muggy day with highs in the upper 80s and an afternoon heat index in the low 90s. We will see a mix of clouds today with partly cloudy skies to start, building to mostly cloudy by this afternoon to evening. An isolated shower or storm is possible, but most areas will be dry.

We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds on Friday with another slight chance for a shower or storm. Highs will return to the upper 80s with an afternoon heat index in the low to mid 90s.

It will still be warm and muggy this weekend. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s with an afternoon heat index in the low to mid 90s. Expect partly cloudy skies both days with scattered showers and storms (bigger rain chances Saturday, lower chances Sunday).

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Shower and thunderstorm activity remains disorganized in association with a tropical wave approaching the Windward Islands. Environmental conditions could become more conducive for slow development of this system in several days after it crosses the Windward Islands and moves across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea late this week into early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

A tropical wave is currently moving off the west coast of Africa. Environmental conditions could support some slow development of this system later this week or over the weekend while it moves west at 10 to 15 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

