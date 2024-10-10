First Warning Forecast: Highs in the 80s return ahead of another major cool down

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Cool and breezy conditions continue as we head into the evening. The cloud cover will be gradually clearing overnight. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

Plenty of sunshine to kick off your weekend. Highs Friday will warm to the upper 60s. We gradually make our way back into the 80s by the end of the weekend.

Next week a cold front will be causing our cloud cover to increase again. While rain chances won't be zero, they will be very low (between a 10 and 20% chance). Highs in the low to mid 60s return by the middle of next week.

