First Warning Forecast: Highs near 80 today, tracking showers and cooler Friday

First Warning Forecast:

Warmest day of the week... We'll start our Thursday "mild" and in the mid 50s this morning. Temperatures will soar to the mid and upper 70s today, around 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. It'll not only be warm, but windy, southwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. It looks like most of the day will be dry with a short window for rain after sunset and through early Friday morning.

If you're an early riser, expect a few showers Friday morning. Most of the rain will be gone by sunrise as clouds clear by 7am. Biggest Friday headline will be the sharp drop in afternoon temperatures. Highs will only reach the low 50s, which is 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. We'll hold onto the windy conditions as well, but it'll be a chilly wind out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

We will see a slight warmup with building clouds this weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies Saturday with highs in the mid 50s. We will warm to the mid 60s on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. Rain is set to return on Monday before an even bigger drop in temperatures arrives Tuesday.