Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Hot and humid, afternoon storms Saturday

items.[0].videoTitle
WX Warm Clouds.png
Posted at 9:43 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 22:04:00-04

First Warning Forecast:
Storms will push east overnight as skies become mostly clear. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Expect a typical summer pattern this weekend. Highs will reach the upper 80s and it will be humid. We will see a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon to evening. We will see more sunshine with an even lower rain chance Sunday.

The summer-like stretch will continue next week. The hottest day looks to be Wednesday with highs in the 90s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections