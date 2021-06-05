First Warning Forecast: Hot and humid, afternoon storms Saturday

First Warning Forecast:

Storms will push east overnight as skies become mostly clear. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Expect a typical summer pattern this weekend. Highs will reach the upper 80s and it will be humid. We will see a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon to evening. We will see more sunshine with an even lower rain chance Sunday.

The summer-like stretch will continue next week. The hottest day looks to be Wednesday with highs in the 90s.