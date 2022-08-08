First Warning Forecast: Hot and humid first half of the week, midweek rain

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More heat and humidity to start the work week. Tracking a cold front that will bring us bigger rain chances but also a cool down for the end of the week.

Highs will reach the low to mid 90s today with an afternoon heat index near 100. We will see more sunshine today with just a few clouds mixing in.

We will warm to the mid 90s tomorrow with an afternoon heat index between 100 and 105. Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week. Highs will return to the mid 90s, but with more humidity it will feel like 105 to 110.

Rain chances will increase starting Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves in. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday.

Cooler and less humid air will move in behind the cold front. Highs will drop to the upper 80s on Thursday and the mid 80s on Friday with falling humidity.

This weekend looks great! We will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s and lower humidity.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic are associated with a tropical wave. Environmental conditions appear generally conducive for gradual development of this system while it moves west to WNW at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. A tropical depression could form around the middle to latter part of this week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

