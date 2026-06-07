First Warning Forecast: Hot and humid Sunday, afternoon storms possible

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This morning will start out warm and sunny, with temperatures quickly warming into the 90s by midday. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s, with winds out of the W at 5-10 mph. Isolated thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and move from north to south. The isolated nature of these storms means not everyone will see rain, but where thunderstorms do form localized damaging wind gusts will be possible. Up to an inch of rain is possible where storms do hit. Thunderstorm activity will linger into the evening in Northeast North Carolina and the Outer Banks, with overnight lows near 70 as thunderstorms fade after midnight.

Tomorrow will be cooler and mostly sunny, with high temperatures in the mid 70s. It will be windy, with winds out of the NE at 10-20 mph gusting to 25 mph. Overnight lows will drop off into the 50s and low 60s. Tuesday will be another dry and comfortable day, with high temperatures a step warmer in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be lighter on Tuesday, out of the E at 5-10 mph.

On Wednesday heat will begin to build back in, with high temperatures jumping back into the 90s. We'll see the chance for thunderstorms increase on Thursday and Friday as humidity builds into the region as well, with high temperatures staying in the 90s.

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