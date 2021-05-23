First Warning Forecast:

Hot and more humid today, noticeably cooler Monday w/ a few storms...

After a cloudy and gloomy start, our Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies with summer-like temperatures in the low 90s. Winds will be light out the west but Rip Current Risks will be High again today thanks to Tropical Storm Ana (nearly 1000 miles away) sends out large swells in our direction.

Tonight will feature mostly cloudy skies with warm temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

We'll be dramatically cooler during the afternoon Monday thanks to a backdoor cold front sliding in during the day. Temperatures will be in the 70s, some 20 degrees cooler than our Sunday. Skies will be cloudy and showers and storms will be possible especially during the afternoon.

Tuesday will be one of the nicer days of the week with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s. The hottest and most humid day of the week will be Sunday with highs in the low 90s and heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.