First Warning Forecast: Hot, humid, afternoon storms

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Today will be nothing short of a standard day in July. Hot and humid with afternoon storms.

High temperatures reach the upper 80s and low 90s with heat index values near 100 degrees. A few spotty storms will be possible this afternoon but most locations look to be in the clear.

Sunday will bring more of the same. Highs reach the upper 80s and low 90s. Isolated storms favor our inland spots in Virginia and North Carolina in the afternoon.

More widely scattered storms will be possible at the beginning of the work week. By the end of the week, highs climb into the mid 90s with "feels like" temperatures running near 105.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar