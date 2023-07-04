Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Hot & humid again today, Afternoon scattered storms

Posted at 4:55 AM, Jul 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-04 04:55:17-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A gradual break from the extreme heat. Afternoon storm chances continue for the rest of the week.

Hot and humid again today, but not as extreme as yesterday. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s with an afternoon heat index between 100 and 105. Expect partly cloudy skies with a scattered shower/storm possible, mainly in the afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible.

Highs will dip to near 90 on Wednesday with an afternoon heat index near 100. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon to evening.

Highs will slip to the 80s to the end of the week, but it will still be humid, keeping the afternoon heat index in the 90s. In typical summer fashion, every day will have a chance for an afternoon shower or storm (30% to 40% chance). That trend continues through the weekend.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)
UV Index: 10 (Very High)
Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)
Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time
 

