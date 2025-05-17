First Warning Forecast: Hot & humid again today, Cooler next week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Severe Thunderstorm Watch until Noon Saturday for parts of central Virginia and central North Carolina***

Another summer-like day on Saturday. Lower humidity moves in on Sunday. Cooling to the 70s again next week.

Mostly cloudy this morning with scattered showers and storms moving through. Rain should clear by midday and more sunshine will break out for the afternoon. It will be hot and humid again with highs near 90.

Sunday looks like the pick of the weekend. Highs will drop to the mid 80s with lower humidity and a nice mix of sun and clouds.

A nice start to the work week on Monday. Highs will drop to the low 80s with lowers humidity and mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will fall back to the 70s for midweek, closer to normal for this time of year. Showers and storms return later Tuesday, through Wednesday, and into Thursday.

Today: A Few Storms, Clearing Skies. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Trees)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

