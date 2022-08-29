First Warning Forecast: Hot & humid start to the week, Isolated storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Hot and humid for the first half of next week. A few chances for afternoon showers & storms. Cooler and less humid for the end of the week.

Watch out for areas of patchy dense fog this morning. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with an isolated shower or storm possible, mainly in the afternoon. It will be warm and muggy again today with highs in the upper 80s and an afternoon heat index in the mid 90s.

More heat and humidity tomorrow. Highs will climb to near 90 with an afternoon heat index in the upper 90s. Expect partly cloudy skies tomorrow with isolated showers and storms possible.

The trend continues for Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s and a heat index in the mid 90s. We will see partly cloudy skies with another chance for isolated showers and storms.

WTKR News 3

Cooler and less humid air will move in behind a cold front for the end of the week. Highs will drop to the low and mid 80s with lower humidity. We will also see more sunshine with lower rain chances for the end of the week.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: Mix of Clouds. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

We are watching several areas for potential development in the tropics. The area with the greatest chance for development is a broad area of low pressure over the central tropical Atlantic. Although environmental conditions ahead of the system are currently only marginal favorable, some gradual development of this system is expected over the next several days and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week. The disturbance is forecast to move slowly toward the west and then WNW at 5 to 10 mph, toward the waters east and northeast of the Leeward Islands.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (50%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (80%)

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

