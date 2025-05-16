First Warning Forecast: Hot & humid this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

The heat and humidity cranks up today! High temperatures will be in the low 90s. After factoring in the humidity, it will feel more like the mid 90s. Temperatures hover in the 80s even after sunset.

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible today and Saturday. Today's storms roll in between 4 and 7 pm. Primary threats include heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. Storms are possible early Saturday morning and again in the afternoon.

Sunday won't be as hot and humid. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Highs fall back to "normal" in the mid 70s by the middle of next week as another round of showers and storms approach.

