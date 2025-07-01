First Warning Forecast: Hot & humid today, Showers & storms for midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Hot and humid again today. Showers and storms for midweek. A break from the heat and humidity to end the week.

Highs will return to the mid 90s today with an afternoon heat index near105. Expect partly cloudy skies with stray shower/storm possible. It will be windy today with SW winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 25 mph. More showers and storms will start to build in tonight as a cold front approaches from the west.

WTKR News 3

Wednesday will be the soggy day of the week as the cold front slowly slides across the Mid-Atlantic. Rain could be heavy at times with many locations seeing 0.5” to 1” of rainfall. Temperatures will drop to the mid 80s, but it will still be humid.

WTKR News 3

A nice end to the work week and 4th of July. Highs will linger near 90 (near normal for this time of year) with lower humidity. Look for clearing skies on Thursday and mostly sunny skies on Friday. Rain chances are looking low for 4th of July fireworks.

WTKR News 3

Today: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 10-20

Tonight: Scattered Storms. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Showers & Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A frontal boundary is expected to stall off the southeast U.S. coast later this week. An area of low pressure could develop from the weakening front by the weekend off the southeast U.S., over Florida, or over the eastern Gulf. Some gradual tropical or subtropical development could occur.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (20%)

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR