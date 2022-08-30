First Warning Forecast: Hot & humid today, Storm chance overnight

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Hot and humid again today but cooler and less humid air is on the way for the end of the work week. Tracking a round of showers and storms overnight.

Today will be the warmest and most humid day of the week. Highs will climb to the low 90s with an afternoon heat index in the upper 90s to near 100. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with isolated showers and storms possible. There will be a bigger chance for rain and storms late tonight to early Wednesday morning (11 PM to 7 AM).

Skies will clear on Wednesday as we take the first step of our cooling trend. Highs will return to near 90 tomorrow but the humidity will gradually drop throughout the day.

You will really notice a change on Thursday. Highs will only reach the mid 80s, near normal for this time of year, with even lower humidity. We will also see more sunshine on Thursday.

Highs will remain in the mid 80s for Friday and the weekend. Some extra clouds will build in, but rain chances will be relatively low.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Storms Overnight. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Storms Early, Clearing Skies. Highs near 90. Winds: NW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A broad and elongated area of low pressure located about 875 miles east of the Lesser Antilles is producing a large area of disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms. Although environmental conditions are only marginally conducive, some gradual development of this system is expected over the next several days and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week. The disturbance is forecast to move slowly toward the west and then WNW at 5 to 10 mph, toward the adjacent waters of the northern Leeward Islands.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (50%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (80%)

A tropical wave accompanied by a broad area of low pressure is located just off the west coast of Africa. Some gradual development is possible, and the system could become a short-lived tropical depression over the far eastern Atlantic during the next few days. By late this week, the disturbance is forecast to move over cooler waters and further development is not likely after that time.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

