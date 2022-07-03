First Warning Forecast: Hot & humid with afternoon showers/storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Hot and humid today with a chance for storms. Looking nice for the 4th of July. A very summer-like pattern later this week with heat, humidity, and storms.

A chance for storms as the remnants of Tropical Storm Colin move off the NC coast and a cold front moves in from the NW. We will see a mix of sun and clouds this morning with scattered storms firing up this afternoon. The biggest rain/storm chances will be between 2 PM and 7 PM. Strong to severe storm are possible including damaging wind gusts and localized flooding. Highs will reach the upper 80s and it will be humid. Expect an afternoon heat index in the mid 90s.

WTKR News 3

The weather is looking pretty good for the 4th of July. Highs will return to the upper 80s on Monday, but it will be less humid. Expect mostly sunny skies with a few clouds mixing in. Rain chances will be slim.

Highs will linger in the upper 80s to low 90s for most of the week. Humidity will build for the second half of the week. We will see several chances for scattered showers and storms as a string of fronts drifts over the Mid-Atlantic.

WTKR News 3

Today: Hot & Humid, PM Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW/NE 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Colin dissipates over eastern North Carolina. The remnants are moving northeast near 10 mph and are expected to emerge over the Atlantic waters east of North Carolina this afternoon.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts, occurring mainly over the Atlantic waters off the North Carolina coast.

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

