First Warning Forecast: Hot weather continues Tuesday, cooler Thursday

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be mild and humid with temperatures slowly cooling off into the 80s and upper 70s. Skies will remain clear overnight with lows staying warm in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tomorrow will be another hot and sunny day! High temperatures will reach the mid 90s with feels like temperatures getting into the upper 90s to 100. Sunny skies are expected in the morning, with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the S at 10-15 mph. Overnight Tuesday will be clear once again with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday will be hot and humid, with high temperatures in the mid 90s with feels like temperatures around 100 by the afternoon. Sunny skies in the morning will turn to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the SW at 10-15 mph. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible (20% chance) during the evening, particularly for northern areas like Accomack County on the Eastern Shore. Thursday will be wet, with showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day along with much cooler temperatures. Temperatures will hover in the 70s throughout Thursday, with a drop into the 60s likely closer to the coast thanks to a strong wind out of the NE.

Thursday's rain comes with a pattern shift, and a much needed one. Wetter weather looks more likely with chances for rain showers continuing on Friday, which will help with our drought conditions.. We'll see pop-up showers and thunderstorms over Memorial Day Weekend with temperatures around 80.

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