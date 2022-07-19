Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

Dangerous heat and humidity building… We're starting this Tuesday warm and humid with temperatures near 80. Highs will climb to the low 90s today, with heat index values between 95 and 100 degrees.

Relief from the heat will come in the form of a higher chance of storms today. Expect storms to build around lunchtime and become scattered during the afternoon to early evening. Any storm that forms could produce brief heavy rain, but severe storms are not expected.

Tonight, will be another muggy night with lows in the mid 70s.

The extreme heat arrives Wednesday. Highs will soar to the mid 90s with heat index values between 105 and 110. Thursday will be the hottest day of the work week, with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values near 110. Wednesday will be dry with mostly sunny skies, but scattered showers and storms will be possible Thursday.

We'll "cool" to the low 90s Friday but soar again to the upper 90s Saturday and Sunday. Sunday could be the hottest day of the next 7, with air temperatures as hot as the 100s. Both Friday, Saturday and Sunday look mainly dry other than a few showers and storms, primarily Sunday.

