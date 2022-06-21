First Warning Forecast: Humidity building, Tracking midweek storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

One more spring-like day before the return to heat and humidity. Tracking rain for Wednesday PM, including a risk for severe storms. Highs in the 80s through the weekend.

Taking a small step warmer today with highs in the mid 80s. Humidity will creep up a little, but it will still be comfortable. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible.

It will feel like summer again starting tomorrow. Highs will warm to the upper 80s, but it will feel more like the low 90s with the building humidity. We will start with partly cloudy skies, but scattered showers and storms will move in by the afternoon to evening. The biggest storm chance will be Wednesday night, including a risk for severe thunderstorms.

A leftover shower or storm is possible on Thursday as clouds slowly clear out. It will still be warm and muggy with highs in the mid 80s. Expect a bit more sunshine in the mix for Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

The summer-like feel will continue through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s, near normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies this weekend with a stray shower or storm possible.

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

