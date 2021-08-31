First Warning Forecast: Ida arrives Wednesday with severe storms, isolated tornadoes

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:

Tonight, will feature increasing clouds with showers and storms possible, especially across the Peninsulas and the Eastern Shore. Storms could be severe with damaging winds the biggest threat. Lows will be in the low 70s.

The remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ida will impact the region on Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms associated with this system could produce some instances of flash flooding. Severe storms will also be likely with damaging winds and a few tornadoes. Highs will warm to the upper 80s.

Scattered showers will be possible on Thursday. It will be much cooler with highs near 80.

Tracking a nice and comfortable stretch of weather to end the work week and into the weekend. Dew points will fall into the 60s, which will make for more comfortable conditions. Temperatures will be in the low 80s on Friday and Saturday and warm to the mid 80s on Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny.