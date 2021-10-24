First Warning Forecast: Increasing clouds overnight, severe storms possible Monday

First Warning Forecast:

Tonight will feature increasing clouds with mild lows in the low 60s.

We'll start the work week with increasing clouds Monday with a scattered shower or storm possible during the first part of day. Highs will climb to the low 80s on Monday with southwest winds ramping up. After a brief period of dry weather, another round of showers and storms will move in late Monday evening to Monday night and this is when we'll have the risk of strong to severe storms. Storms will have the capability of producing damaging winds and even an isolated tornado. Showers will continue for Tuesday morning and taper off through the day. Highs will drop to the low 70s and upper 60s for the rest of the week.

Our next round of rain will move in for the end of the work week with an area of low pressure tracking across the Southeast. Showers are possible later Thursday to Friday.