First Warning Forecast: Increasing moisture heading into the work week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Isolated storms will be possible overnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s. Patchy dense fog will be possible during the predawn hours.

Another mild day ahead. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. Rain chances will be relatively low with a couple of spotty showers possible in the afternoon.

Scattered showers and a few isolated storms will be around Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will be pushing what's left of Helene out of the area. As of now, we are not looking at the potential for severe weather.

Dry and less humid conditions return by the middle of the week as an area of high pressure begins to settle in. Highs during this stretch will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Tropical Update

9/28/24, as of 7 pm:

Monitoring the potential for an area of development that is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico. This area has a medium chance for development. Though a track is not set in stone, models are showing possible tropical moisture arriving in the Mid Atlantic.

