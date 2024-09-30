First Warning Forecast: Increasing rain chances before fall-like conditions

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Rain chances will be elevated starting tonight. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

More clouds will be around Monday with spotty showers possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Scattered showers and storms will start moving in overnight.

Tuesday will feature more of the same with scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Highs will warm to the mid 70s.

The rain is due to a cold front that will be pushing all of the moisture out of here by Wednesday. Drier and milder conditions return by the middle of the week as an area of high pressure settles in. Bright sunshine will stick around as we head into the upcoming weekend.

Tropical Update

As of 9/29/24, 7 pm:

Monitoring an area of potential development forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico. It has a medium chance of forming into a tropical depression within the next week.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar