First Warning Forecast: Increasing rain chances bring some relief to the heat

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

A few isolated storms will be possible tonight. Some stronger storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. Lows will be in the mid 70s with drier conditions overnight.

Monday morning will start out mainly bright. A few spotty storms develop in the afternoon. Highs reach the mid 90s but it will feel like 100-105 degrees.

Spotty storm chances linger through Tuesday. More widespread rainfall arrives with a cold front Wednesday. Highs reach the upper 80s with storms possible throughout the day.

Drier and less hot conditions return just in time for the 4th of July.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar