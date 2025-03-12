First Warning Forecast: Increasing rain chances heading into the weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

We have gorgeous blue skies today but unfortunately it won't last all week long. A cold front is sitting right on top of the region but it will stay parked over the area for the next few days.

That system will give way to an array of temperatures this afternoon. Areas closer to the coast will top out in the 50s and 60s will inland locations will make a run for 80. More clouds move in tonight.

Some patchy fog will be possible Thursday morning. Temperatures to start the day will be in the 40s. High temperatures will be in the 60s. With the increased cloud cover throughout the day, a few sprinkles will be possible but rain chances will be fairly low.

Low rain chances stick around through the rest of this week. A stronger system arrives Sunday bringing the chance of scattered showers late Sunday night and into the first half of the day on Monday. We're anticipating improving conditions for any St. Patrick's Day Celebrations Monday evening.

