First Warning Forecast: Increasing rain chances this Thanksgiving

Sunday will be cool but not as breezy. Mostly sunny skies are forecast to start the day with a few more clouds possible building in during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 60s.

High temperatures to start the week will be in the mid to upper 60s. Another cold front moving in will bring multiple rounds of rain leading up to Thanksgiving on Thursday. Widespread showers are forecast to begin moving in Thursday night and lingering until Friday morning.

Behind the cold front, we're expecting some of the coldest temperatures we've seen all season. Early morning lows Saturday could dip as low as 32 degrees with highs only in the 40s.

