First Warning Forecast: Increasing temperatures and rain chances this week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Sunday evening, skies will gradually transition from mostly clear to partly cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s. Rain chances will remain low through the middle of the week.

Greater chances for showers return at the end of the week. Our best bet for rain will be on Friday. Temperatures will also warm up. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar