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2 dead in shooting at Amazon facility parking lot in Virginia Beach

WTKR News 3 Latest Headlines and Weather: Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026
WTKR News 3 Latest Headlines and Weather: Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026
2 dead in shooting at Amazon facility parking lot in Virginia Beach
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VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people are dead following a shooting Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of an Amazon facility in Virginia Beach, according to viewers who confirmed the location to WTKR News 3.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Twin Mills Road, off Dam Neck Road, around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 1.

When officers arrived, they found a crime scene and discovered two people dead — an adult man and an adult woman.

Police have not released the identities of the victims or provided details about what led up to the shooting.

Investigators said there is no ongoing threat to the public, but the investigation remains active.

News 3 is working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTKR News 3 for updates as more information becomes available.

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