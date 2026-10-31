Children shocked by light pole wire at Virginia Beach ballpark

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Children were hurt Friday night when they touched a support wire on a light pole at a Virginia Beach ballpark and were shocked, according to Lynnhaven Baseball.

The league said the children came into contact with a guy wire attached to one of the light poles at Trant Field. A guy wire is a cable that helps hold a tall pole in place. Lynnhaven Baseball said it believes the children will be OK, and the league asked the public to respect the families' privacy.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department and Dominion Energy responded quickly and began checking the light poles and wiring, the league said. Lynnhaven Baseball thanked both for their fast response.

In a Facebook post, league President Dan Buttarazzi said keeping players, families and volunteers safe is the league's top concern.

"The safety of our players, families and volunteers is our number one priority at Lynnhaven Baseball," Buttarazzi said.

As a result, the league said its fields will close at sunset until the problem is fully fixed. A lighting expert is set to come to the site Monday morning to check all of the light poles and wiring. The league said it will not turn the lights back on at fields 2 and 3 until it is sure they are safe.

Lynnhaven Baseball said it will share updates as it learns more.

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