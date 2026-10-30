Naval Air Station Oceana overhauls fitness center in push to improve sailors' quality of life

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Naval Air Station Oceana's base fitness center is undergoing a massive face-lift as part of a sweeping initiative to improve the daily lives of local service members.

The active facility operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, serving between 950 and 1,000 people daily. The current phase of the renovation focuses heavily on replacing the gym's original floors. According to Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) leadership, the upgrade is about much more than just looks.

"We are currently undergoing a renovation for the floor, which is part of the improvements for our quality of life program," said Lisa Sibelius, MWR operations manager.

Base officials noted that replacing the original flooring elongates the overall life of the building and protects the high-end exercise equipment from premature wear and tear.

But taking care of the complete service member extends far beyond the gym walls. The Oceana MWR team is actively targeting recreation and mental well-being with upgrades specifically designed to support junior sailors.

Among the new additions is a powerful new media and press box area featuring a massive TV setup.

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"We've got a press box area that has multiple TVs so they can go watch NFL games on Sunday," Sibelius said. "We provide an NFL package so they can go and watch games."

The media room is part of an interconnected recreation hub built specifically to draw sailors out of the barracks and into the community. From a 36-hole golf course to camping equipment rentals, the modern upgrades are designed to provide personnel with a home away from home.

For the teams behind these quality-of-life improvements, seeing firsthand how the changes affect Navy families makes every project worth the effort.

"It instills a sense of pride in the people who work here, and then it also instills a sense of pride in the sailors that work here as well," Sibelius said. "Knowing that what we're doing on a daily basis gives back to the Navy community and families."

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