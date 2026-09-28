US Coast Guard Station Portsmouth crew braves stormy weather to save lives

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — While dreary and windy weather keeps most people indoors, it is exactly the kind of environment the crew at U.S. Coast Guard Station Portsmouth prepares for every day. The station houses about 50 men and women who protect a massive maritime highway of rivers and bays, stretching across the James and Elizabeth rivers. Their primary mission is responding when conditions are at their worst.

"I honestly love it. I love the crazy weather. I love the waves," said Machinery Technician 3rd Class Tracy Fauteux, who helps keep the station's vessels running. "Trouble doesn't always happen on a sunny day. No, it usually always happens on the dreary ones."

Fauteux said the challenging conditions are exactly why the crew is there.

"When stuff goes down and there's mariners out there that don't know what they're doing, we'll be right there to scoop them up and save them," Fateaux said.

The responsibility placed on these service members is immense, often falling on very young shoulders. Chief Corey R. Weber explained that the Coast Guard relies heavily on "positional authority" compared to other military branches.

"What that means is, for example, you could have a 19 or 20-year-old boat coxswain, which is a boat driver, where we send them out in a $4 million asset to go out and save lives with four other souls on board, and they are 100% responsible for that," Weber said.

Many crew members arrive straight out of boot camp and must immediately begin rigorous training to qualify for operations.

"It's been challenging getting qualified," said Seaman Evan Frias. "It's learning whole station boats. It's a lot that goes into it."

Frias, a Los Angeles native, previously worked on an ambulance before trading the streets for the sea. He said he made the switch because of a passion for helping people.

That desire to serve a greater purpose is a common thread throughout the station. Seaman Dominic Cotton worked as a kindergarten and special education teacher before enlisting.

"I wanted to pick a branch that directly gives back to the community, goes out, helps people, and saves lives," Cotton said. "And this was the branch that does it."

No matter what the skies look like, the crew remains ready to answer the call.

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