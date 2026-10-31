Elaine Luria rallies with Hakeem Jeffries in Virginia Beach as 2nd District race enters final days

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Democratic candidate Elaine Luria rallied supporters at Batten University in Virginia Beach alongside House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries as the race for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District enters its final days. Luria focused much of her message on affordability, health care, the war in Iran and Republican Rep. Jen Kiggans’ voting record.

Luria, who represented the district before losing the seat to Republican Rep. Jen Kiggans in 2022, told the crowd at Batten University that Virginia’s 2nd District could once again play a role in determining control of Congress.

“Your vote in VA-02 can not only flip this seat but flip the House,” Luria told supporters.

Much of Saturday’s rally centered on what Democrats say they would prioritize if they regain the majority, including lowering costs, health care and ending the war in Iran.

“There’s a lot of it. We need to restore these healthcare benefits. We need to restore the Medicaid. We need to restore the SNAP. We need to get our sailors home. We need to end this war,” Luria said.

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Jeffries, who traveled to Virginia Beach to campaign with Luria, similarly made affordability a centerpiece of his message.

“We're gonna work as hard as we can to fight for an affordable America and to drive down the high cost of living, drive down the high price of housing and of healthcare, of course, of gas and groceries and goods,” Jeffries said.

Jeffries also said Democrats would seek to reverse Medicaid cuts, stop tariffs enacted under President Donald Trump and end the war in Iran if they take control of the House.

“We want to reverse the Medicaid cuts. We want to stop the Trump tariffs. We want to end this failed, reckless, costly war of choice in Iran,” Jeffries said.

Elaine Luria rallies with Hakeem Jeffries in Virginia Beach as VA-02 race enters final days

The rally also drew local voters like Mary Bibbs, who brought her granddaughter with her. Bibbs told News 3 she wanted to set an example about the importance of participating in elections.

“Everything that's going on today will determine her future, and we want her to understand the importance of her voice and one vote,” Bibbs said. “We all get just one vote, but collectively that vote can determine housing, it can determine food insecurities, it can determine, you know, the state of the U.S. today.”

Much of Luria’s argument Saturday also centered on Kiggans’ record in Congress. Luria repeatedly claimed Kiggans has voted with Trump 100% of the time and pointed specifically to her votes involving tariffs and efforts to limit U.S. involvement in the war in Iran.

“So the Congress has voted seven times, and she has voted seven times in support of these tariffs that are costing you more,” Luria told supporters. “They’re costing every family.”

Kiggans addressed tariffs when News 3 sat down with both candidates earlier this month, arguing they have been used to encourage more manufacturing in the United States while also acknowledging their impact on consumers.

“One of the reasons for the tariffs is because we were trying to incentivize domestic manufacturing, and I think we've come a long way with incentivizing domestic manufacturing,” Kiggans said. “I want to make sure we don't go too far because I know that we feel that impact as well.”

The candidates have also clashed over the war in Iran. Luria criticized Kiggans during Saturday’s rally for voting against war powers resolutions aimed at limiting U.S. involvement.

WATCH: Kiggans and Luria clash over economy, military issues in 2nd Congressional District rematch

Kiggans and Luria clash over economy, military issues in 2nd Congressional District rematch

In her earlier interview with News 3, Kiggans defended her position by pointing to Iran’s support for terrorism and its nuclear ambitions.

“We're dealing with a country who sponsors and harbors terrorists, and they've been shouting ‘Death to America’ for decades,” Kiggans said. “They cannot have that nuclear capability.”

Kiggans has also identified the economy as the most important issue facing voters in the race.

“The single most important issue is definitely the economy,” Kiggans told News 3. “We inherited an economy that wasn't in a great place, and I feel like we've done a lot of work to get it back on track.”

Both campaigns are continuing to court voters in the final stretch before Election Day.

Kiggans is scheduled to hold an election-eve “Red, White and Blue Rally” Monday at Hunt Club Farm in Virginia Beach. House Speaker Mike Johnson and former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin are scheduled to join her.

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