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Racing led to 3-vehicle crash on I-264 in Virginia Beach that killed Norfolk woman, troopers say

Police say a speeding Dodge Charger that was allegedly racing struck another vehicle, setting off the chain-reaction crash.
Norfolk woman killed in 3-car wreck on I-264 in Virginia Beach
Norfolk woman killed in 3-car wreck on I-264 in Virginia Beach
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VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 23-year-old Norfolk woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 264 in Virginia Beach Friday night, troopers said.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on westbound I-264 at the exit for Independence Boulevard, according to Virginia State Police.

A Dodge Charger was speeding and allegedly racing other vehicles when it struck an Infiniti sedan, troopers said. The Infiniti spun out and was then hit by an SUV. The Charger then lost control and flipped several times.

Ommie Milagros Figueroa Rodriguez, of Norfolk, was riding in the Charger and died from her injuries, police said.

The man who was driving the Charger was seriously injured and taken to an area hospital.

There has been no word yet if charges will be filed in the wreck, which troopers said remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTKR.com for updates. Email News 3 if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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