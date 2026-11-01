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Man injured after shooting on Sunrise Avenue in Chesapeake, police say

WTKR News 3 Latest Headlines and Weather: Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026
WTKR News 3 Latest Headlines and Weather: Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026
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CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One man is injured after a shooting in the 2000 block of Sunrise Avenue in the South Norfolk section of Chesapeake early Sunday morning.

According to the Chesapeake Police Department, officers responded around 1:40 a.m. Nov. 1 after an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital.

Police did not release additional information about what led up to the shooting or the circumstances surrounding it.

News 3 asked police about the extent of the victim’s injuries. Detective R. Thomas with the department’s Public Information Office said that information was not available as of Sunday morning.

Police have not announced any arrests or released information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, submit information through P3Tips.com or use the P3Tips mobile app.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Watch for Erin Holly's reporting on News 3 and WTKR.com. Have a story idea or tip for Erin? Email her.

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