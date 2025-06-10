First Warning Forecast: Isolated severe storm chances tonight

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Much of the afternoon will be dry but mostly cloudy. High temperatures reach the mid 80s. This evening, storms roll in. Some severe storms will be possible. Damaging winds and flooding with heavy downpours will be our primary threats. The rain moves out overnight but lingers along portions of the Outer Banks.

Wednesday will be a bit dry with a slight chance of spotty showers but most locations will be brighter. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Sunshine returns Thursday with highs near 90s degrees.

Showers and storms build in heading into Father's Day weekend. The start of Sunday looks dry. Thunderstorms spread during the afternoon and evening. Highs Father's Day will be in the mid 80s. Rain chances linger into the beginning of next week.

