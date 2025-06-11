First Warning Forecast: Isolated storms midweek, scattered storms late week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

We’ll see clearing skies throughout the morning. Bright sunshine returns for the start of the afternoon. Isolated storms bubble up late afternoon and into this evening. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Conditions will be slightly drier Thursday with the exception of a few spotty storms. Highs will be near 90. More rain returns to the forecast Friday and over the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Slightly less warm temperatures return next week with highs in the mid 80s. The weather pattern will remain unstable with daily chances for scattered showers and storms.

