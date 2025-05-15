First Warning Forecast: Isolated storms, steamy weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Today won’t be as gloomy as the past couple of days. A bit more sunshine breaks through today with highs in the low to mid 80s.

We get even warmer on Friday with highs pushing 90. We’re forecast to reach 90 on Saturday but it will feel more like 95 once you factor in the humidity. Models aren’t showing a lot of storm activity on Saturday, but the SPC has issued a level 2 out of 5 threat.

It won’t be quite as steamy early next week. Temperatures fall to the upper 70s and low 80s. Scattered showers and storms return by the middle of next week.

