First Warning Forecast: Isolated storms this afternoon

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Today will be warm with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. We have a slight chance of afternoon showers and storms. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the low to mid 60s.

Thursday will be warm. Highs will be in the mid 80s. There’s a chance of isolated strong to severe storms in the afternoon.

Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 80s for the remainder of the week. There will be several chances for showers and storms over the next few days. Temperatures will be milder at the start of next week with highs only in the low 70s.

