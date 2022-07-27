Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

Rising heat and humidity to end the week… We're starting this Wednesday warm and humid with temperatures in the upper 70s. Thanks to a stalled boundary to our north, we'll continue to see a few light showers and sprinkles especially across the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore through mid-morning. Highs will climb to the low to mid 90s, but it will feel more like 100-105.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon showers and storms. As with yesterday, storms today could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rainfall which could lead to localized flooding.

The hottest day of the week will be Thursday. Highs will soar to the upper 90s and it will feel more like 105 to 110. It'll also be toasty Friday with highs in the mid and upper 90s, but storm chances will be higher come Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will drop back to the 80s starting this weekend. But both Saturday and Sunday will feature a partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms.