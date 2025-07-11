First Warning Forecast: July-like weather continues through the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A stretch of typical July-like weather continues through the weekend.

Highs will return to the upper 80s today, near normal for this time of year. It will feel more like the upper 90s with the humidity. Expect a mix of clouds through the day with scattered showers and storms.

Not much change for the weekend. Highs will remain near 90 with an afternoon heat index near 100. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms possible, mainly in the afternoon hours.

Rain chances will increase early next week. Highs will stay in the upper 80s to low 90s with a heat index in the upper 90s to low triple digits. This pattern continues through at least the first half of the week.

Today: Scattered Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Afternoon Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

