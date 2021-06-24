First Warning Forecast: Last "cool day", warmer with storms Friday

First Warning Forecast:

We will se a nice mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the mid to upper 70s. It will still be breezy with NE winds at 10 to 15 mph.

The summer-like heat and humidity will return starting tomorrow. Highs will warm to the low and mid 80s Friday with building humidity. As a stationary front lingers along the coast, we will see more clouds tomorrow with scattered showers and storms.

Expect a summer-like weekend. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 80s. It will feel more like the low to mid 90s with the added humidity. A “pop up” shower or storm is possible but most of the weekend will be dry

