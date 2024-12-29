First Warning Forecast: Last Sunday of 2024 brings severe weather potential

Jim Duncan's First Warning Forecast

After some light showers over inland Virginia to start the weekend, skies turned sunny and VERY warm over Southeast VA, with highs in the 70s! All eyes now turn to Sunday's weather, with the risk for thunderstorms, some potentially severe, late in the day.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the area under a level one (marginal) risk for severe storms, with strong wind gusts the primary threat. There could also be a very small risk for an isolated tornado, though SPC shows the main risk for that south of Virginia, in the Carolinas. Below are the Outlook maps by SPC for Sunday (maps issued 12/28)

News 3 Severe threat on Sunday

News 3 Torndao Risk

The timing of showers and thunderstorms for southeastern Virginia will center in the 4 p.m.-midnight range. Much of the day prior to that will remain dry. Temperatures and humidity will be quite high, with temps in the 60s to near 70.

News 3 Sunday rain precipitation chances

Because of the increasing southerly winds, Small Craft Advisories will be in effect for all coastal waters Sunday through early Monday morning.

A lull in the weather will return Monday, with some sun and mild temperatures, but another system will pass quickly across the region Tuesday. That will bring a decent shot of more rain during the late afternoon, with a thunderstorm possible mainly over northeastern North Carolina. Most rain should end Tuesday evening, so drier skies should prevail to welcome the New Year at midnight.

The first day of 2025 will bring a return of some sun, and cooler temperatures, with sharply colder but dry weather following for Thursday and Friday. Next weekend could then bring our next chance for precipitation.