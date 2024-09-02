First Warning Forecast: Leftover showers, cooler, and falling humidity today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cool down and lower humidity to start the week. More humidity and another round of rain to end the week.

Today will be a weather transition day. We will start with mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers, and isolated storms. Rain will move out and clouds will clear out through the afternoon. Highs will struggle to reach the 80s today and the humidity will be falling throughout the day.

A very nice stretch for midweek. It will feel more like fall again with highs in the 70s and lower humidity for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs will climb back into the 80s and humidity will start to increase for the end of the week. Another round of showers and storms will move in for the end of the week with an approaching cold front.

Today: Scattered Storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: W/NE 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tropical Update

Tracking a tropical wave located near the Lesser Antilles. The disturbance is expected to move westward and cross the eastern Caribbean Sea through Tuesday with little development. Environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive for development while the system moves across the central and western Caribbean Sea during the middle and latter parts of the week, and a tropical depression could form during that time.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (40%)

Watching another tropical wave along the west coast of Africa. Environmental conditions are forecast to gradually become more favorable for development, and a tropical depression could form in a few days while the disturbance moves slowly over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (40%)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Med-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

