First Warning Forecast: Less humid and cooler Friday, spotty shower in NC

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

Much cooler with falling humidity to end the week… Big changes are on the way as we head into the weekend.

The most humid part of our Friday will be this morning. Let's talk about why. Temperatures to start are in the low 70s with dew points in the upper 60s. By this afternoon, highs will be in the low 80s, but dew points will be in the upper 50s. Lower moisture content in the air will make our Friday feel more comfortable.

WTKR Weather

WTKR Weather

Today's skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds, but with last night's cold front still moving south, spotty showers will be possible, especially across northeastern North Carolina this afternoon (30%). Tonight, will feature partly cloudy skies with comfortable lows in the mid 60s.

WTKR Weather

Get ready for a less humid and gorgeous late-spring weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature cooler high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. It will be a great weekend to enjoy the Blackbeard Pirate Festival in Hampton!

WTKR Weather

With what could be Alex a few hundred miles off our coast, we do anticipate more clouds across our coastal communities late Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon. As of this morning it looks like rain from the tropical system across North Carolina should/could be mainly across the southern OBX and out of our viewing area, but this is still subject to change.

WTKR Weather

Our next soggy stretch will arrive by the middle of next week with a cold front. Temperatures will soar back to the mid and upper 80s starting Tuesday and humidity will rise again as well.