First Warning Forecast: Less humid and cooler Monday

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will start out cloudy followed by partly cloudy skies this afternoon. It will be refreshingly cooler, with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be out of the N at 5-15 mph. Overnight, clouds will move back in with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and cooler with high temperatures around 80. We'll see some isolated showers and sprinkles during the afternoon, along with winds out of the E at 5-10 mph. Wednesday will bring about the return of some heat and humidity, with high temperatures in the low 90s.

Thursday will be a very hot day, with temperatures climbing to near 100 degrees and feels like temperatures over 105. We'll see sunshine throughout the day, with storm chances increasing after sunset. Juneteenth (Friday) looks to be stormy, with showers and storms likely during the afternoon.

Our next weekend looks really nice, with mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions on Saturday. Sunday will be warm and partly cloudy.

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