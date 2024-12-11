First Warning Forecast: Level 2 severe weather threat Wednesday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

We’re off to a soggy and windy start today. Scattered showers will briefly diminish through the late morning hours. Another round of showers and storms reignite as we head into the afternoon. There is a level 2 severe weather threat with the highest concern being damaging wind gusts and isolated tornados mainly for northeast North Carolina. The timing of the strongest storms will be from around noon to 6 pm. By 10 most of the stormy weather should be out of here.

There will be a big temperature drop between Wednesday and Thursday. Highs Wednesday will be near 70 degrees while highs Thursday fall back into the 40s. The colder and drier conditions will be fairly short lived with more mild weather on the way for the weekend.

Slight rain chances return Sunday night and into Monday morning with scattered showers possible. Temperatures will be back above normal to start next week with high temperatures near the 60 degree mark.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar