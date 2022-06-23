Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

We'll start our Thursday with lingering showers moving in from north to south across the viewing area. Temperatures are muggy and in the low 70s. Skies will stay cloudy as we kick off the morning and areas of fog are also possible. But by this afternoon, rain chances will go down, and we should see some peaks of sunshine by mid-afternoon as drier air moves in from the north. Highs today will be in the upper 70s, which is cooler than yesterday, but it'll still be muggy with dew points in the upper 60s. So I wouldn't be too thrilled by the numerical cool down!

Tonight, will feature partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 60s.

Get ready for sunshine and a better-feeling end to the week. Our Friday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. It'll be less humid as well with dew points in the low 60s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 80s Saturday, and it will get more muggy and more humid by Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.

Our next round of rain and storms is set to move in Monday to Tuesday with a cold front.