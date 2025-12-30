Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Lots of sunshine, Much cooler, Still windy

Tuesday Morning Weather Webcast
ADI Wind Chill Forecast.png
Temperature Bar Graph (23).png
Rain Chances Bar Graph (12).png
New Years Eve.png
Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Much cooler for the rest of the week. A chilly start to the new year. Next rain chance on Saturday.

Sunny, windy, and much cooler today. Temperatures will start in the 20s and 30s this morning. Highs will only reach the low 40s today, 20+ degrees cooler than yesterday. We will see lots of sunshine today, but it will still be windy with a NW wind at 10 to 20 mph, making it feel 5 to 10 degrees cooler.

Day Planner - AM.png

Another cold start tomorrow morning with temperatures in the mid 20s and a wind chill in the teens and low 20s. Expect mostly sunny skies tomorrow with highs in the mid 40s. Clouds will build in for New Year’s Eve with temperatures falling into the 30s as we kick off 2026.

New Years Eve.png

Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s for Thursday and Friday.

An area of low pressure is expected to track to our south on Saturday, pushing some rain toward the Mid-Atlantic. Highs will remain in the mid 40s this weekend.

Today: Sunny, Windy. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NW 10-20
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds: W 5-15
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: W 10-15

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast