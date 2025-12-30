First Warning Forecast: Lots of sunshine, Much cooler, Still windy

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Much cooler for the rest of the week. A chilly start to the new year. Next rain chance on Saturday.

Sunny, windy, and much cooler today. Temperatures will start in the 20s and 30s this morning. Highs will only reach the low 40s today, 20+ degrees cooler than yesterday. We will see lots of sunshine today, but it will still be windy with a NW wind at 10 to 20 mph, making it feel 5 to 10 degrees cooler.

Another cold start tomorrow morning with temperatures in the mid 20s and a wind chill in the teens and low 20s. Expect mostly sunny skies tomorrow with highs in the mid 40s. Clouds will build in for New Year’s Eve with temperatures falling into the 30s as we kick off 2026.

Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s for Thursday and Friday.

An area of low pressure is expected to track to our south on Saturday, pushing some rain toward the Mid-Atlantic. Highs will remain in the mid 40s this weekend.

Today: Sunny, Windy. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NW 10-20

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: W 10-15

