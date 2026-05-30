First Warning Forecast: Lots of sunshine this weekend!

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will start out with a few clouds this morning followed by sunny skies this afternoon. Winds will pick up throughout the morning, with a breeze out of the NE at 10-20 mph gusting up to 25 mph at times. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s around noon and stay steady in the mid 70s through the afternoon. Skies will remain clear overnight, with calming winds and lows in the 50s expected.

Tomorrow will be sunny and pleasant, with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. A sea breeze will likely keep the immediate coastline in the 60s. Winds will be calmer on Sunday, out of the NE at 5-10 mph. Overnight some clouds will build into the region, with lows in the 60s. Monday will be partly cloudy with a few showers and isolated thunderstorms possible. The chance of rain is 40%. Highs will reach the low 80s with winds out of the SW at 10-15 mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with a low end chance of a stray shower possible. Temperatures will stay on the cool side in the 70s, before a warm up gets underway Thursday into Friday with sunshine expected.

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